Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 25-year-old Florence, Wis. man is accused of kidnapping and second-degree sexual criminal conduct involving a 15-year-old girl at a summer house party in Iron Mountain, a special prosecutor says.

The case against Andrew Joachim Seibold is being prosecuted by Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg because Seibold is the son of a Dickinson County defense attorney, employed by the courts in Iron Mountain, Rogg said. The case was brought to light Friday after TV6 received a tip from a viewer.

According to Rogg, Seibold was initially charged with the following nine felonies, authorized on Dec. 10, 2020:

Count 1: Kidnapping, a felony punishable by up to life in prison and/or $50,000

Count 2: Unlawful imprisonment, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or $20,000

Counts 3-4: Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree (injury to incapacitated victim), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Counts 5-6: Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree (during felony), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Count 7: Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree (personal injury), a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Count 8: Criminal sexual conduct - Assault with intent to commit penetration, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

Count 9: Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

Prosecutor Rogg was appointed by the Michigan Attorney General as Special Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney due to the conflict of interest identified by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards. Andrew Seibold’s father, Gregory Seibold, is a defense attorney in Iron Mountain, Rogg says. The elder Seibold is representing his son in the case, Rogg says. His law office has not responded to our request for comment.

Seibold had a preliminary exam on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Rogg said. For that, Judge Donald Powell (Iron County Trial Judge also specially appointed) bound Andrew Seibold over to Circuit Court for eight of the nine felony counts initially charged. The count of assault with intent to commit penetration was dismissed, Rogg said.

Seibold is free on a cash bond of $55,000. He is set to be arraigned in Circuit Court soon, but no date has been set.

According to documents obtained by TV6, the charges stem from a party held at an Iron Mountain home on August 14, 2020. The alleged charges come from an incident involving a 15-year-old girl being forced to engage in sexual acts with Andrew Seibold, court documents show.

Immediately after the incident, police were called and an investigation began. Court documents say that when police arrived on scene, Andrew Seibold attempted to flee, but was stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper. After a search warrant was present, items from the bedroom where the incident took place were seized, including a bed sheet, which has been tested for DNA evidence.

TV6 will continue to update this story as the case progresses.

