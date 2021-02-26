Finlandia Women’s Basketball holds off UW-Superior

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One streak continued as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (3-1) earned a hard fought 67-65 win over UW-Superior (3-4), Thursday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. It was the 13th straight win at Paavo and the first victory over Superior since Jan. 10, 2007.

The first period went back-and-forth almost the whole way. Junior Katie Loman hit a layup to put Finlandia up 14-8 with 2:15 to play. Over the next five minutes, UW-Superior went on an 11-4 run.

A triple put the Yellowjackets up, 19-18 at the 7:21 mark of the second period. The Lions scored five straight points and never trailed after that.

In the fourth period, several times, FinnU went up by six or more points, only to see Superior battle back. Up 65-63, junior Carsyn Osterman hit two free throws with three seconds left to finally seal the game.

For Finlandia, junior Katie Lundeen had 23 points and shot 7-of-11 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the line. She has now scored 824 career points, moving into 10th all-time. Osterman had 11 points and six assists and junior Mariah Austin scored 10 points.

For UW-Superior, Kaija Davis had 14 points and Kaelyn Christian scored 13 points.

Finlandia stays at home, Saturday, Feb. 27 taking on Bryant & Stratton. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

