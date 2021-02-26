Advertisement

Dogs undergo health checkups ahead of CopperDog 150

Vets check the dogs’ heart rates and temperatures, as well as their limbs for potential sprains.
A vet checks a dog's heart rate.
A vet checks a dog's heart rate.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday morning, all dogs racing in the CopperDog 150 received checkups from veterinarians. The checkups were held an IncredibleBank in Calumet, one of the event’s primary sponsors.

CopperDog board chair Doug Harrer says there are specific things the vets look for in preparation for the big race.

“They check the dogs’ heart rates, they check to make sure there are no sprains, they check their temperatures, just to make sure that the dogs are healthy for the race,” said Harrer.

Harrer says this year, an additional precaution has been added to keep the dogs safe.

“The musher has an opportunity today to have ten dogs checked in, but they only run eight of those ten dogs throughout the race,” explained Harrer. “They can switch out dogs throughout the weekend. It gives the musher an opportunity to make sure which dog is the healthiest and put that dog in.”

He says ensuring the wellbeing of these dogs is one of the most important parts of the event.

“Happy, healthy dogs is a happy, healthy musher,” Harrer said. “That’s the way we always say it.”

The event begins with a 34-mile race from Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor. Harrer says there’s a buzz in the air as mushers and dogs anticipate the annual tradition.

“There haven’t been too many races this year, so we’re excited as a race organization,” said Harrer. “Everyone’s been really happy just to be here.”

The races will be live streamed on the CopperDog 150 Facebook page. Event information is available on the CopperDog 150 website.

