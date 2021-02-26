Dickinson County Healthcare System reports no COVID-19 cases, revenue increasing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System is working on an agreement to collaborate with Bianco’s Physical Therapy.

At the monthly board of trustees meeting, a unanimous vote moved that forward. The board also voted unanimously to bring in Plante Moran; That company will create a master facility plan and businesses assessment for the hospital.

In coronavirus news, DCH reported no positive COVID-19 patients in the last few weeks and has distributed 2,848 vaccines between first and second doses.

“Dickinson County itself, in conjunction with the health department and the other clinics in the community, gave 6,992 first and second doses, so that roll-out has really been smooth,” said Dr. Sue Hadley, the vice president of clinical services and population health

The meeting also provided a look back at 2020, with DCH ending the year with operating revenue of $3.7 million.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.