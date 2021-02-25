Advertisement

Wisconsin’s wolf hunting season closes early

The season was originally set to close Monday, Feb. 28, but after just three days, it closed on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
A gray wolf in the winter woods.
A gray wolf in the winter woods.(Michigan DNR)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin state wildlife officials have announced the closure of all six zones for wolf harvesting.

“We used the best available science while following existing laws to implement the season. As of 3pm today, 216 wolves have been reported,” Keith Warnke, Division Administrator of DNR Fish, Wildlife & Parks Division, said in a press conference on Thursday.

Warnke also said The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set a quota of 119 wolves to be allocated by the state.

“The harvest breakdown was 86 percent were taken by dogs, 5 percent taken by trappers, and 9 percent by other hunting methods.”

And while the quota was reached quickly in each zone, reached quickly, Eric Lobner, Wildlife Management Director of the DNR, said the department was quick to close zones which reached their quotas.

“We were monitoring that harvest constant and we had everybody working hard to just stay on top of what’s going on. Again, it was based on harvest rates as they were coming in and what people were reporting and ultimately, we ended up going a hair over.”

According to the DNR, 81 wolves are allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes, but those numbers have not been reported.

The DNR will be doing data of the wolves as information comes in.

