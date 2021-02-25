Advertisement

Warmer air moves in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Our pattern will remain active with several disturbances bringing shots of light snow and warmer air. Today a trough moves across the area with light scattered snow. Then, on Saturday morning an area of low-pressure skirts to our south. Snow associated with this system will move in from west to east Friday night through Saturday morning. Following this system, another one moves in on Sunday with more light snow.

Today: Morning scattered snow with clouds slowly clearing

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Sun/clouds, breezy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Saturday: Morning scattered snow showers and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Sunday: Morning scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: 20s west, mid-30s east

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

