Upper Peninsula Health System holding a virtual career fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health System in-person job fair is canceled this year, but there’s a new way to explore career options.

On the UPHS website, you can now fill out a virtual application.

The application will then be sent to all departments which match your qualifications and interests.

Walker Derby, HR recruiter for UPHS – Marquette, says the application will run through the end of March, and there’s numerous career options available.

“We really are kind of the backbone of the regions healthcare resource for people. And all that takes not only the nursing staff, but it takes your clinical and your clerical staff as well. So, we always have a need for people to come and help with admitting, we have a robust food service here that needs help. Of course, if you do have a clinal background, we’d love to interview you as well.”

UPHS is also currently offering sign on bonuses for full time and part-time care aide positions and no experience is required for those roles.

