Advertisement

Several injured in Wednesday morning crash in Baraga Township

Deputies say it appeared the southbound pick-up truck lost control on the snowy/icy roads, crossed the center line and was struck by an SUV traveling north.
car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Baraga Township Wednesday morning.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m. Feb. 24, deputies responded to the crash on US-41 near Baraga State Park.

Deputies say it appeared the southbound pick-up truck lost control on the snowy/icy roads, crossed the center line and was struck by an SUV traveling north.

The driver of the pick-up, and his four passengers, were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) for treatment of unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV was also taken to BMCH for treatment of unknown injuries.

Based on TV6 research, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family members of the pickup truck is planned for next month.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still being investigated.

Baraga Police Department, KBIC Tribal Police Department, the Michigan State Police, L’Anse Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department and 906 Towing assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

No names or other details of the crash were released by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Beth Millner Jewelry is located in Marquette.
Applications open for Beth Millner Jewelry’s Fundraiser Pendant Program
EMS is on life support: Ambulance association says it’s time to properly fund EMS in Michigan
Towners' latest line in artisanal chocolates
Towners embraces international women’s day
Towners specializes in French pastry and artisanal chocolate
LIVE at Towners