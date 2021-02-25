Several injured in Wednesday morning crash in Baraga Township

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Baraga Township Wednesday morning.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m. Feb. 24, deputies responded to the crash on US-41 near Baraga State Park.

Deputies say it appeared the southbound pick-up truck lost control on the snowy/icy roads, crossed the center line and was struck by an SUV traveling north.

The driver of the pick-up, and his four passengers, were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) for treatment of unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV was also taken to BMCH for treatment of unknown injuries.

Based on TV6 research, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family members of the pickup truck is planned for next month.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still being investigated.

Baraga Police Department, KBIC Tribal Police Department, the Michigan State Police, L’Anse Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department and 906 Towing assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

No names or other details of the crash were released by the sheriff’s office.

