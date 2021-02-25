Advertisement

Rep. Markkanen: New health care plan will provide relief for hard-working people, their families

Markkanen said the bipartisan plan will also be more accessible and affordable for residents.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) has co-sponsored newly introduced plans which improve the quality of health care in Michigan.

Markkanen said the plan will also be more accessible and affordable for residents. He said the bipartisan plans aim to lower the cost of prescription medicine, increase access to care and work with various levels of the health-care industry to provide a higher standard of care.

“Health care often means steep costs for hard-working people and their families,” said Markkanen. “This is a time where people in Michigan have been put out of work through no fault of their own and are struggling to make ends meet. Unfortunately, that means choosing which bills to pay – and medicine or needed care may take a back seat to something else. These proposals cover a lot of different areas to lower costs, get more people the care they need and help people understand what exactly they are paying for.”

Proposed reforms include capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin, ensuring access to life-saving treatments like oral chemotherapy, placing a check on unregulated prescription middlemen who manipulate drug prices and pad their pockets with money instead of passing along savings to consumers, and holding drug companies accountable to the patients who are driving their record profits by requiring manufacturers to submit details on how their drugs are priced.

A full list of proposed reforms included in the plan is available by clicking here. One reform listed is State Rep. Sara Cambensy’s (D-Marquette) insulin co-pay cap.

