NTN reminds trail users about conditions and use as temps warm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The recent warm up hasn’t helped trail conditions in Marquette County. Those who maintain the trails, like the Noquemanon Trail Network, are asking for the users help.

The group says when it’s warmer out if you’re sinking more than one inch you should probably have snowshoes on or maybe it’s too soft to be out that day. The NTN Executive Director says it’s been a challenging year and groomers are doing their best.

“Really it’s going to come down to when the temps drop and things firm up a bit, our groomers are going to be out packing things down overnight and what we tend to encourage people to do is just to let things freeze up so the surfaces will harden in order to support the use again,” said NTN Executive Director Lori Hauswirth.

Hauswirth also said the ongoing donations and fundraising efforts are what helps the NTN groom and maintain the trails year round.

