North Star students get “clayful” at HOTplate Clayworks

Art teacher says it is a good way to support the small business
Pinch pot
Pinch pot(WTVY)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy students got “clayful” Tuesday morning at HOTplate Clayworks in Marquette. Art teacher Lauren Tilma says it was a great way to support a small business.

“We’re helping them stay open,” Tilma said, “because of course, like everyone else during COVID, they were hit with a loss of business.”

For the past couple weeks, Tilma has brought her students to the studio as a way for them learn how to make some clay projects. Eleventh grader Keira Holm says it was a relaxing experience.

“It’s just a great time to just chill out with your friends,” Holm said, “work and talk at the same time, and not have to be pressured and be quiet.”

Even though the kids were given multiple options, Holm enjoyed the pottery wheel the most.

“It’s really fun to learn how to move your hands, pull [the clay], and work with it,” she said.

Studio artist Joy Bender Hadley says this is a good way for the students to gain some knowledge in producing clay objects.

“The studio is giving them the opportunity to learn how to work on the wheel,” she explained, “as well as doing hand building and learning more about glazes and the firing process.”

Aside from supporting the small business, Tilma says it allowed the students to get their creative juices flowing.

“Allowing them to come here and experience that out and about nature of their schooling is cool,” she stated.

Tilma plans to have her art students go to HOTplate Clayworks two more times next week. She also hopes to have a long-lasting relationship with the clay studio and have more students create fun projects post-COVID.

