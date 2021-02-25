Michigan Tech Volleyball moves into Top 25 in Division Two

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 23 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies were the first team outside of the top 25 in the preseason poll and are 2-0 on the season.

Tech had back-to-back sweeps of Lake Superior State last weekend at the SDC Gym to begin the 2021 season. The Huskies travel to Northwood this weekend for the first road matches of the season. The Huskies and Timberwolves will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tech was ranked in the Top 25 in eight polls in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 20 on November 5.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 - February 24, 2021

Team (1st place votes) Points Record Last

1. Hillsdale (34) 1148 9-0 1

2. Lewis (7) 1126 5-0 2

3. Angelo State (2) 1073 7-0 3

4. MSU Denver (4) 1052 8-0 4

5. Colorado Mesa 986 8-0 5

6. Colorado School of Mines 892 5-1 8

7. Walsh 797 7-1 10

8. Harding 766 4-0 12

9. Missouri - St. Louis 742 3-1 7

10. Texas A&M - Kingsville 670 5-0 14

11. Nebraska - Kearney 629 3-1 16

12. Findlay 600 6-1 13

13. Southern Indiana 581 5-1 17

14. Arkansas Tech 462 3-1 15

15. Wheeling 426 6-1 21

16. Drury 407 4-2 9

17. Rockhurst 374 4-3 6

18. Indianapolis 346 4-2 25

19. Oklahoma Baptist 285 4-0 23

20. Washburn 262 2-0 NR

21. Quincy 235 6-2 11

22. Texas - Tyler 215 7-0 NR

23. Michigan Tech 192 2-0 NR

24. Regis 150 4-2 20

25. Cedarville 124 6-2 NR

