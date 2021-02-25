Advertisement

Michigan DNR shares reminder about ice shanty removal deadline

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Following Michigan's mandatory removal dates, ice shanties still may be used but must be removed daily from the ice. (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers about the deadline for removing ice shanties. March 31 is that deadline.

After that, permanent structures must be off the ice. You can still continue to use temporary ones after that time. There are stiff fines for not removing the permanent ones, especially if your shack falls through the ice.

“If your shack does go through the ice and a government agency has to retrieve it you can be fined by courts up to $500, 30 days in jail or both, so it’s something you want to avoid,” said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

If ice conditions worsen, early removal is suggested. Also, along Michigan-Wisconsin boundary waters, ice shanties must be removed by March 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

