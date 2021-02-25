Advertisement

MCHD reports falling numbers of community transmission for COVID-19

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Board for the Marquette County Health Department reporting declining numbers of community transmission of COVID-19. In addition, vaccinations continue steadily, with Health Department officials saying they’re giving 1,100 doses this week.

They say they expect that same number for at least the next three weeks according to information from the state. The outgoing Director for the department says falling numbers combined with vaccinations is a good sign.

“If you look at the world, if you look at the United States, you look at Michigan and especially the U.P., our current transmission rate has plummeted, so at our peak we were 1,200 cases per million, now we’re almost 10 per million, that’s down 120 fold from our peak,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Director for the MCHD.

Dr. Lorinser also praised Northern Michigan University’s efforts in their surveillance testing of students and staff.

