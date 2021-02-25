Marquette Area Public Schools will now be able to offer real-time GPS tracking on school buses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) is installing tracking devices on school buses.

“We want to be more transparent. We want our parents to really have that knowledge. Our parents are asking for it and instead of guessing when buses are going to get there, we want to give them that information,” Bill Saunders, Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent, said.

The system will ensure safety and security for schools and families.

Each bus will have a GPS locator to notify families where exactly their student’s bus is and when it will arrive using the ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app.

The app will show parents the bus route and stops, and if their child is on the way using their school ID cards.

“It also has a student scanning system. When you get on the bus you scan it and now, we know who’s on the bus,” Saunders said.

Meaning, if there are any problems, parents will be notified through a text message, phone call, or press notification.

“That tracking standpoint, we can really hone in on what students are where.”

Saunders said within the next few weeks, two busses will have the devices installed for a trial run, and if it goes well, MAPS will be adding it to all 20 school buses Fall 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.