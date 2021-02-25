LMAS offering free COVID-19 testing at Luce County office Friday

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday.

According to the LMAS, free testing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, at the Luce County office, located at 14150 Hamilton Lake Road in Newberry.

Individuals do not have to be Luce County residents to participate. Minors can be tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Masks and distancing are required at the walk-in event, LMAS says.

For more information, visit the LMAS Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.