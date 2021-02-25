LMAS offering free COVID-19 testing at Luce County office Friday
Free testing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, at 14150 Hamilton Lake Road in Newberry.
Feb. 25, 2021
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday.
According to the LMAS, free testing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, at the Luce County office, located at 14150 Hamilton Lake Road in Newberry.
Individuals do not have to be Luce County residents to participate. Minors can be tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Masks and distancing are required at the walk-in event, LMAS says.
