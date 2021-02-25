Houghton High School has mental health awareness week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In the halls of Houghton High School, it’s now easier to start a conversation about mental health.

After attending a virtual conference, Sophomore and 10 Grade Class President Cyrus Hamlin showed his student council what he learned.

“On Monday we had a discussion about mental health in our classes,” said Hamlin. “That was to hopefully break some of the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Hamlin said the conference he attended focused a lot on being more empathetic. Now, Houghton High School is four days into its Mental Health Awareness Week which aims to address common feelings students have been experiencing.

10 Grade Class Vice President Claire Filpus said she was concerned about how her school was doing mentally.

“We started with a survey,” said Filius. “The results were not positive, so we decided that there was a need for this.”

The increase in mental health problems stems from the constantly changing learning environment students are faced with because of coronavirus.

Although, Filpus said that’s not the only problem.

“Teachers have been doing everything they can to try and make it easier on us,” she said. “But, some of this doesn’t all come from school... Some of us haven’t seen our grandparents in months... almost a year. We’re worried about family members.”

Houghton High School Principal Cole Klein said he’s glad to see the students lead this initiative.

“Their experience and what they’re seeing and what they’re seeing with their peers has really been the driving force with this,” said Klein. “I think that says a lot.”

The week so far consisted of conversations in classrooms and acts of kindness between students.

“Today we handed out some candy in the morning,” said Hamlin. “One for yourself to eat and one that has a compliment glued to it to give to a friend, just to lighten peoples’ days.”

It’s important to remember small gestures of kindness can go a long way. Especially if someone is struggling with something you may not even know about.

