Houghton City Council votes on rezoning two parcel properties

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted in favor of rezoning a residential zone to a community business zone on Canal Road, near Coles Creek.

Many community members were not in favor of the rezoning and voiced concerns of land and water pollution.

One community member also said there was a lot of community input which felt ignored.

The council also voted down rezoning a property for Isle Royale Seaplane Service to a community business zone, which has been home to a sea plane parcel in the past.

Jon rector, owner of the parcel, addressed concerns of pollution and noise.

“We fly up and down the canal all the time right now. And if we’re not able to use this property, we’ll still be able to use the property, we’ll still be flying up and down the canal from a different location. All of these people who live along the canal, they’re going to hear this noise regardless. Actually, this location will get most of that noise away from the densely populated areas.”

The council also voted to approve the MDOT College Avenue proposal - reconstruction of a section of US-41.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.