Advertisement

Houghton City Council votes on rezoning two parcel properties

Many community members were not in favor of the rezoning and voiced concerns of land and water pollution.
The Isle Royale Seaplane parcel zoning approval did not pass.
The Isle Royale Seaplane parcel zoning approval did not pass.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted in favor of rezoning a residential zone to a community business zone on Canal Road, near Coles Creek.

Many community members were not in favor of the rezoning and voiced concerns of land and water pollution.

One community member also said there was a lot of community input which felt ignored.

The council also voted down rezoning a property for Isle Royale Seaplane Service to a community business zone, which has been home to a sea plane parcel in the past.

Jon rector, owner of the parcel, addressed concerns of pollution and noise.

“We fly up and down the canal all the time right now. And if we’re not able to use this property, we’ll still be able to use the property, we’ll still be flying up and down the canal from a different location. All of these people who live along the canal, they’re going to hear this noise regardless. Actually, this location will get most of that noise away from the densely populated areas.”

The council also voted to approve the MDOT College Avenue proposal - reconstruction of a section of US-41.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Following Michigan's mandatory removal dates, ice shanties still...
Michigan DNR shares reminder about ice shanty removal deadline
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
MCHD reports falling numbers of community transmission for COVID-19
Marquette Area Public Schools will now be able to offer real-time GPS tracking on school buses
Iron County Medical Care Facility allowing visitors
Iron County Medical Care Facility allowing visitors