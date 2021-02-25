Advertisement

Florence County School District focuses on social emotional learning for students

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The pandemic has been tough on students, which is why the Florence County School District has implemented social-emotional learning meetings daily.

Some Florence County Students may not walk through these doors, this year, but they are still able to connect with their classmates; it’s called blue jeans or real time meetings.

In Ahren Crotty’s 6th grade science and math class, you may notice each student has a laptop, and their face is on the screen almost like a virtual class, but along with them, some students are logged in from home. This means they can see and participate with their classmates, like a normal day.

“It has been huge for the kids just seeing the light that comes through them when they are able to connect,” said Crotty.

Crotty says that’s what’s missing when students are home and not in a classroom, due to the pandemic, and contact tracing.

11-year-old Ella DeRoche, who is a full-time online student, says this endeavor has made it easier to feel engaged.

“I think it works, it’s the next best thing from not being in the classroom,” said DeRoche.

The Florence Elementary Principal, Stacy Brock says the school has put a major focus on the well-being of its students, especially this year.

“Our guidance counselors go right into the classroom, starting at the 5k level, with S-E-L instruction, all the way up through 12th grade,” said Brock.

Crotty says this plan has not only helped the students, but kept teachers in a routine.

“They’re still seeing their peers, they’re still seeing their teachers that they connect with before,” she explained.

The district also does regular check-ins with students on google classroom and is planning for an intensive summer school remediation program as well.

