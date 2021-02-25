Coast Guard urges caution when recreating on, around ice due to warming weather

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - With warmer weather in the forecast, the Coast Guard is urging people to use extreme caution when recreating on the ice.

The U.S. Coast Guard has seen a significant warming trend on the Great Lakes, and warmer weather is forecasted for the foreseeable future. These temperatures have caused ice conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout the area, making traversing the ice extremely hazardous.

While the Coast Guard does not regulate the use of ice bridges or recreational activities on the ice, they are urging people to remain vigilant and understand that no ice is safe ice.

“Ice conditions are always changing and are very difficult to determine,” said Captain Amy Florentino, Deputy Sector Commander. “In many locations the ice conditions are becoming extremely dangerous, and we urge everyone to heed warnings from local authorities to avoid placing themselves at risk.”

