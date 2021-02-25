Cleveland-Cliffs reports fourth-quarter, 2020 results

CLEVELAND (Press Release/WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Thursday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period that ended December 31, 2020.

On December 9, 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs completed the acquisition of substantially all the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC (“ArcelorMittal USA”), which has since been renamed to Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC. The results set forth in this release only consider the operating results of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for the period from December 9, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Due to the transformative nature of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition, the company has updated its segment structure to coincide with its new business model. The Company now has one reportable segment, Steelmaking. The previous Mining and Pelletizing segment is included within Steelmaking as iron ore pellets are a primary raw material for Cliffs’ steel products. The other remaining operating segments, including Tooling and Stamping, are classified as Other Businesses.

Fourth-Quarter Consolidated Results

Fourth-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues were $2.3 billion, compared to prior-year fourth-quarter revenues of $534 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net income of $74 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. This included $44 million of charges, or $0.10 per diluted share, from acquisition-related costs and amortization of inventory step-up. This compares to net income of $63 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $7 million, or $0.03 per share, of acquisition-related costs.

Fourth-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $286 million, compared to $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full-Year Consolidated Results

Full-year 2020 consolidated revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to the prior year’s revenues of $2.0 billion.

For the full-year 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $81 million, which included $186 million of acquisition-related, amortization of inventory step-up and severance costs. This compares to 2019 net income of $293 million, which included $9 million of acquisition-related and severance costs.

For the full-year 2020, Adjusted EBITDA1 was $353 million, compared to $525 million in 2019.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Without question, 2020 was the most transformational year in our Company’s 173 year history. We completed two seminal acquisitions, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, that transformed us from an iron ore miner into the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America. We also completed our Toledo direct reduction plant, which began operations in the fourth quarter. We were able to accomplish all of this while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and taking action to preserve the health and safety of our workforce and our company for the long-term.

“Our strong fourth quarter results offer just a sample of what we expect to accomplish in 2021, when we will show the full magnitude of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition as well as the added contribution from our state-of-the art direct reduction plant. The integration of the ArcelorMittal USA assets into our portfolio is going extremely well, and we are benefiting substantially from our increased exposure to markets where we are currently seeing all-time highs in pricing. Our differentiated business model is set up perfectly to thrive in this environment.

“We continue to manage supply in a disciplined manner, and will let our order book dictate our production levels, not adding volume for volume’s sake. We also have made a serious and important commitment to the environment, laying out an aggressive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The opportunities that await us in 2021 and beyond are immense, and we look forward to putting on full display what this transformed business can accomplish.”

Steelmaking

Steelmaking segment results only include the results of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC from December 9, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Prior-year comparable data only includes results from the previous Mining and Pelletizing segment.

Fourth-quarter 2020 Steelmaking revenues of $2.1 billion included approximately $859 million, or 41%, of sales to the automotive market; $503 million, or 24%, of sales to steel producers including external pellet sales, slabs and freight; $374 million, or 18%, of sales to the distributors and converters market; and $363 million, or 17%, of sales to the infrastructure and manufacturing market.

Fourth-quarter 2020 Steelmaking cost of goods sold of $1.9 billion included depreciation, depletion, and amortization of $105 million; and amortization of inventory step-up charges of $22 million.

Liquidity

As of February 24, 2021, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $2.6 billion, consisting of approximately $200 million in cash and approximately $2.4 billion of availability under its ABL credit facility. Of this liquidity balance, approximately $850 million will be used to redeem senior notes, as previously announced.

Outlook

Regarding business outlook and capital expenditures, Goncalves said, “We expect the continuation of the favorable market environment we are in now, and an increasingly positive impact of the well-known lagged pricing mechanisms common in our steel sales. With the contribution of steel sales from Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for a full quarter, we expect first-quarter 2021 steel product shipments of approximately 4 million net tons, and a significant improvement in first-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally positive, our second-quarter 2021 profitability should be enhanced even further by the impact of our initial sales of HBI to outside clients.”

“Our full-year 2021 capital expenditures are expected to stay in the range of $600 million to $650 million. This includes sustaining capital of approximately $500 million and $60 million in the run-out of Toledo spend, with the remainder related to minor growth projects at Precision Partners, Cleveland Works, and Burns Harbor Works.”

The Company provided expectations on the following items for modeling purposes for the full-year 2021:

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: approximately $450 million;

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization: approximately $700 million, subject to finalization of purchase price accounting;

Interest Expense: approximately $315 million in cash interest; $350 million total including non-cash interest expense; and

Income Tax: zero U.S Federal cash taxes, approximately 20% effective income tax rate (non-cash).

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, we are also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, we acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating our legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Our fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we employ approximately 25,000 people across our mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

