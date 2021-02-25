Advertisement

Best Buy cuts 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic

A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best...
A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best Buys is closing five stores in four states in the next month. The retailer plans to close two Richmond, Va., area stores, along with one store each in Syracuse, N.Y., Carbondale, Ill., and Brockton, Mass.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.

The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores.

Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.

Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic.

It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
File image
Rep. Markkanen: New health care plan will provide relief for hard-working people, their families
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Many suffer with post-COVID syndrome