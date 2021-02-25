Advertisement

Beginning Tuesday, temporary load restrictions go into effect in several UP counties

Maximum vehicle axle loads will be reduced to 65% beginning at 9:00 a.m. March 2, in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.
Road weight restrictions graphic.
Road weight restrictions graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Temporary load restrictions will be going into effect in several Upper Michigan counties on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Baraga County Road Commission, maximum vehicle axle loads will be reduced to 65% beginning at 9:00 a.m. March 2, in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

The four county’s road commission officials say this is subject to change, based on weather and road conditions.

Of note, no individual load limit signs will be posted on county roads, but these restrictions will still be enforced.

Anyone with questions may contact their county’s road commission at the numbers listed below.

  • Baraga County Road Commission: 906-524-7270
  • Houghton County Road Commission: 906-482-3600
  • Keweenaw County Road Commission: 906-337-1610
  • Ontonagon County Road Commission: 906-884-2332

For specific examples on restrictions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

UP Health System-Marquette exterior
Upper Peninsula Health System holding a virtual career fair
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Pinch pot
North Star students get “clayful” at HOTplate Clayworks
Pasties made fresh daily in Marquette
Jean Kay’s found success by changing operations
The special exhibit at the Marquette Regional History Center
Connecting with the community through winter sports