Beginning Tuesday, temporary load restrictions go into effect in several UP counties

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Temporary load restrictions will be going into effect in several Upper Michigan counties on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Baraga County Road Commission, maximum vehicle axle loads will be reduced to 65% beginning at 9:00 a.m. March 2, in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

The four county’s road commission officials say this is subject to change, based on weather and road conditions.

Of note, no individual load limit signs will be posted on county roads, but these restrictions will still be enforced.

Anyone with questions may contact their county’s road commission at the numbers listed below.

Baraga County Road Commission: 906-524-7270

Houghton County Road Commission: 906-482-3600

Keweenaw County Road Commission: 906-337-1610

Ontonagon County Road Commission: 906-884-2332

