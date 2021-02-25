Advertisement

Bay College Men’s Basketball keeps Finlandia winless

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle down to the wire as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-7) took a tough 78-72 loss to Bay College (2-9), Wednesday night at Norse Gym.

Bay College came out quick, getting to a 10-3 lead after nearly four minutes of play.  A jumper by freshman Noah Prestia got Finlandia charged up.  Junior Danny Zuchak completed a three-point play to end a run of 12 straight points.

That made it 15-10, Lions at the 11:07 mark.  For the final 11 minutes, the lead was never more than four points either way.  Senior Dylan Underwood knocked down a jumper with four seconds left to put FinnU up 40-39 at the half.

For the first 16 minutes of the second half, it was a back-and-forth affair with five ties and seven lead changes.  Freshman Rae’quan Funches hit a shot in traffic to put Finlandia up, 66-65 with 5:06 left.  Bay College would score eight straight points to seal the game.

The Lions pulled down 24 defensive rebounds to 11 offensive for the Norse and came away with 11 steals.  The story of the game was at the line where Bay College shot 37 free throws to 17 for FinnU.

For Finlandia, freshman Jamhad Hines had a strong game with 18 points and 13 rebounds.  Prestia had 11 points and five assists while Underwood had 11 points and three steals.  Freshman Alex Robertson came off the bench to score 10 points.

For Bay College, Matt Wagner scored 24 points and Cal Raymond had 19.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Feb. 27 taking on Gogebic.  The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

