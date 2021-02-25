Advertisement

Applications open for Beth Millner Jewelry’s Fundraiser Pendant Program

The chosen organization will receive a portion of the sales of a one-of-a-kind piece designed by Millner.
Beth Millner Jewelry is located in Marquette.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette jewelry store is looking for organizations to participate in its annual fundraiser.

Applications are open for Beth Millner Jewelry’s Pendant Program. The fundraiser is available to nonprofits and businesses that support the environment or the arts in the Upper Peninsula.

Store owner Beth Millner will design a one-of-a-kind pendant inspired by the chosen organization. That organization will receive a portion of the pendant’s sales.

“It’s sort of a collectible piece,” says Millner. “Once the fundraising effort for that organization is over, we retire that pendant and it’s like a little symbol of your support of your favorite organization.”

Since its first year, the Pendant Fundraiser Program has raised more than $40,000 for U.P. nonprofits.

To apply, visit bethmillner.com.

