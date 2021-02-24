WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is wanted out of Marquette County for failure to report to jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge, and felony absconding/forfeiting bond.

Swenor was sentenced over Zoom to 18 months to 8 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was ordered by a judge to report to jail on Nov. 20, 2020, and from there be transferred to the MDOC.

The sheriff’s office says Swenor failed to report to jail and has since absconded/forfeited the bond given to him in a criminal proceeding wherein a felony was charged.

Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes (pictured above).

Anyone with information on Swenor’s current location is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912. Anyone with information on his possible location is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip-line at 906-225-8441.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

