Advertisement

Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown

The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of...
The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of three Mediterranean recluse spiders.(Source: Systematic Entomology @ Virginia Tech/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Staff at a University of Michigan library temporarily closed the building after three venomous spiders turned up in a basement storage area.

The Mediterranean recluse spiders were found in late January in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. The library reopened Tuesday after being closed Sunday and treated Monday for spiders.

The spiders were not in any public spaces, said university spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen, and staff closed the building due to a misunderstanding and out of an abundance of caution.

Bites by the spiders can cause problems ranging from minor skin irritation to tissue death, according to University of Michigan-Dearborn professor Anne Danielson-Francois, who identified an adult male spider that was caught in a glue trap at the library.

“You’re really unlikely to be in any kind of danger unless you have to be in close contact,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “But if you’re the plumber crawling through a crawl space that has a lot of these spiders, then you could be bit, and that would be concerning. But just walking around the library stacks, it’s a very, very low risk.”

The Mediterranean recluse hitchhikes with people throughout the world and has been found in 22 states, Danielson-Francois told WJBK-TV.

They like caves and can be found in basements and boiler rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Daniel Jay Saarela was found guilty of six counts.
UPDATE: Minneapolis man sentenced on drug charges in Gogebic County
FILE. Food being distributed during a previous event.
Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Harvey next week
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings
Meijer State Games of Michigan and Travel Marquette logos.
Meijer State Games of Michigan adding Marquette Winter Games location in 2022