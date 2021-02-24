Advertisement

United Way to hold Winter Mask-erade Contest

Winners to receive gift cards in support of local businesses
(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is taking the opportunity to turn one of the pandemic’s negatives into a positive.

The organization is preparing to hold its first Winter Mask-erade Contest, a virtual event where people of all ages can grab a plain mask and decorate it however they like as long as the masks can still be worn.

Masks can be submitted under any of the four categories: People’s Choice, Youth Division, Best Mask for Formal Attire, and Most Unique.

The organization’s executive director, Andrew Rickauer, says this is something that can give community members something to smile about.

“If we can provide some positive entertainment that brings people together, that would be great,” he said. “I hope people catch on to either submit something, vote, view, or at least participate somehow.”

Submissions will get accepted from March 1st to March 14th, while the voting process will be from March 15th to March 20th.

All winners will receive gift cards as a show of support for local businesses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

Jaimee High loves her pups, that's for sure.
Mohawk mushers ready for CopperDog 150
State Rep. Sara Cambensy speaks about House Bill 4346 to reduce insulin costs.
Rep. Cambensy says new bill would ensure insulin affordability
Heart Health
Take steps to reduce your risk for heart disease for National Heart Health Month
TruNorth Federal Credit Union and Banzai team up to offer financial literacy lessons for...
TruNorth FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to Marquette County schools