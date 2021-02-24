United Way to hold Winter Mask-erade Contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is taking the opportunity to turn one of the pandemic’s negatives into a positive.

The organization is preparing to hold its first Winter Mask-erade Contest, a virtual event where people of all ages can grab a plain mask and decorate it however they like as long as the masks can still be worn.

Masks can be submitted under any of the four categories: People’s Choice, Youth Division, Best Mask for Formal Attire, and Most Unique.

The organization’s executive director, Andrew Rickauer, says this is something that can give community members something to smile about.

“If we can provide some positive entertainment that brings people together, that would be great,” he said. “I hope people catch on to either submit something, vote, view, or at least participate somehow.”

Submissions will get accepted from March 1st to March 14th, while the voting process will be from March 15th to March 20th.

All winners will receive gift cards as a show of support for local businesses.

