TruNorth FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to Marquette County schools

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - TruNorth Federal Credit Union stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier.

Thanks to the credit union’s sponsorship, more than 6,660 students and teachers at 29 schools in Marquette County will have free access to Banzai.

Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalized coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because TruNorth Federal Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and TruNorth Federal Credit Union realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

Banzai says its content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at trunorth.teachbanzai.com.

For 8 years, TruNorth Federal Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Marquette County community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources. Beyond the Banzai library, TruNorth Federal Credit Union also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.

Banzai says resources are used by over 72,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Michigan’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit trunorth.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information about Banzai visit teachbanzai.com For more information about TruNorth Federal Credit Union visit trunorthcu.org.

