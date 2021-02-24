Advertisement

Take steps to reduce your risk for heart disease for National Heart Health Month

Heart Health
Heart Health(AP Images)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is National Heart Health Month and U.P. Health System Marquette doctors have some tips for your ticker.

The American Heart Association uses the month to highlight risk factors, treatments and preventative steps you can take to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

This past year, they say during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have engaged in unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating poorly, drinking more alcohol and limiting physical activity, that can contribute to heart disease.

“Start these things early, don’t wait until you’re in your 50s 60s or 70s because by that time your patterns are established, the damage is already well underway, we want to jump on these things early and diet, diet, diet and exercise, exercise, exercise,” said Dr. Brian Jaffe, a cardiologist with UPHS-Marquette.

This is the 57th year for heart health month. Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.

