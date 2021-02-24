Advertisement

Study: Periodontitis is linked to COVID-19 complications

Conducted in Qatar, the study found that COVID-19 patients with periodontitis were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dentist is drawing attention to a new study about COVID-19 complications.

The published study shows an increased risk for unfavorable outcomes in COVID-19 patients with periodontal disease - an infection of the tissues that hold your teeth in place.

Conducted in Qatar, the study found that COVID-19 patients with periodontitis were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care; 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator; and almost nine times more likely to die compared to those without gum disease.

Dr. Steve Davis of Upper Peninsula Periodontics in Marquette says because 42% of Americans over the age of 30 have some form of periodontal disease, the results of this study should spark some concerns.

Davis says anyone with questions or concerns should contact their dental provider to get answers. Click on the video above to watch a full interview with Davis from the TV6 Morning News.

