Snow Diminishes West to East Wednesday Morning
With Somewhat Colder Air Following on Brisk Northwesterly Winds
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday: Snow diminishing, cloudy and turning somewhat colder
Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning; temperatures will fall to near 20 in northwest sections late in the afternoon
Thursday: Chance of some snow showers and flurries north, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mid 20s northwest to mid 30s southeast
Friday: Brisk winds with sunshine filtered by some clouds
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Cloudy, chance of some wet snow
Highs: mainly 30s
Sunday: Colder, some light snow and flurries
Highs: 20s
Cold temperatures are expected at the beginning of next week with quick warming expected as the storm track shifts back north through Canada.
