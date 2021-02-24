Snow Diminishes West to East Wednesday Morning

Wednesday: Snow diminishing, cloudy and turning somewhat colder

Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning; temperatures will fall to near 20 in northwest sections late in the afternoon

Thursday: Chance of some snow showers and flurries north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mid 20s northwest to mid 30s southeast

Friday: Brisk winds with sunshine filtered by some clouds

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Cloudy, chance of some wet snow

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Colder, some light snow and flurries

Highs: 20s

Cold temperatures are expected at the beginning of next week with quick warming expected as the storm track shifts back north through Canada.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.