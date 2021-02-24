Seasonable Temperatures Thursday and Then Warmer on Friday

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some snow showers and flurries

Highs: around 30 north, 30s south

Friday: Brisk south-southwest winds, sunshine filtered by some cloudiness…warmer

Highs: mid to upper 30s to lower 40s, warmest west

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild, chance of a little light snow

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Colder, chance of light snow

Highs: around 30

While it should be briefly cold to begin the new week, generally above average temperatures are expected to take hold. No major precipitation systems are expected at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.