Seasonable Temperatures Thursday and Then Warmer on Friday
Mild Weather Will Continue into the Early Portion of the Weekend
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some snow showers and flurries
Highs: around 30 north, 30s south
Friday: Brisk south-southwest winds, sunshine filtered by some cloudiness…warmer
Highs: mid to upper 30s to lower 40s, warmest west
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild, chance of a little light snow
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Colder, chance of light snow
Highs: around 30
While it should be briefly cold to begin the new week, generally above average temperatures are expected to take hold. No major precipitation systems are expected at this time.
