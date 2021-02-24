Advertisement

‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity, and another two reported little or no change.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.

The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours on Wednesday.

FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.

Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

TruNorth Federal Credit Union and Banzai team up to offer financial literacy lessons for...
TruNorth FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to Marquette County schools
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
An ICMCF resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo from ICMCF)
Iron County Medical Care Facility residents, staff get second COVID-19 vaccine
A phone by a stethoscope. (Photo credit: Doug Copley)
Dickinson County Healthcare System welcomes new information officer, reminds about online, phone scams
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
Amid pandemic stree, Michigan to host symposium on risk of increased problem gambling