Advertisement

NMU Women’s Lacrosse projected for fourth place finish in conference

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fifth season of Northern Michigan women’s lacrosse is underway and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has ranked them at No. 4 in the 2021 preseason poll.

Lacrosse has 16 returners from last season with five new freshmen. Six returners have freshman eligibility due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21 players arrived in Marquette from seven different U.S. states. Michigan provided 11 Wildcats to the program with Minnesota the next highest with three. Colorado and Wisconsin each gave the NMU program two student-athletes. Three other states are represented as Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia each sent one Wildcat to the lacrosse team.

The Wildcats were 2-3 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the season. Conference play had not yet begun for NMU when the season was called off.

Wildcat lacrosse has played just one of their three non-conference early-season games, which was a loss to No. 2 Lindenwood. The Wildcats will open their GLIAC schedule with a weekend two-game series at Upper Iowa. The first game is on Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. and the second is Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball moves up to tenth in Division Two poll
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Volleyball receives votes in latest poll
Dollar Bay Blue Bolts
Dollar Bay Blue Bolts off to hot start
Meijer State Games of Michigan and Travel Marquette logos.
Meijer State Games of Michigan adding Marquette Winter Games location in 2022