NMU Women’s Lacrosse projected for fourth place finish in conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fifth season of Northern Michigan women’s lacrosse is underway and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has ranked them at No. 4 in the 2021 preseason poll.

Lacrosse has 16 returners from last season with five new freshmen. Six returners have freshman eligibility due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21 players arrived in Marquette from seven different U.S. states. Michigan provided 11 Wildcats to the program with Minnesota the next highest with three. Colorado and Wisconsin each gave the NMU program two student-athletes. Three other states are represented as Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia each sent one Wildcat to the lacrosse team.

The Wildcats were 2-3 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the season. Conference play had not yet begun for NMU when the season was called off.

Wildcat lacrosse has played just one of their three non-conference early-season games, which was a loss to No. 2 Lindenwood. The Wildcats will open their GLIAC schedule with a weekend two-game series at Upper Iowa. The first game is on Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. and the second is Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

