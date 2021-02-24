Advertisement

NMU Volleyball receives votes in latest poll

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University women’s volleyball is receiving votes in the fourth American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) DII Coaches’ poll of the season.

The Wildcats collected 38 votes in the AVCA poll. To be listed on the poll teams had to play in at least one match and be on two or more ballots.

NMU most recently took on Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Ferris State. The teams split the weekend series 1-1 with the Bulldogs taking match one 3-2 and the Wildcats winning the second 3-1.

Women’s volleyball is back on the court this weekend as they take on Saginaw Valley State University at home on both Friday and Saturday. First serve on Friday is set for 4:30 p.m. inside of Vandament Arena, while Saturday’s contest will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball moves up to tenth in Division Two poll
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Women’s Lacrosse projected for fourth place finish in conference
Dollar Bay Blue Bolts
Dollar Bay Blue Bolts off to hot start
Meijer State Games of Michigan and Travel Marquette logos.
Meijer State Games of Michigan adding Marquette Winter Games location in 2022