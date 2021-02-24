Advertisement

More snow chances to end the month

snow
snow
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An area of low pressure is skirting across the Northern Lower early this morning. Wet snow associated with this is moving across the central and east. This snow will clear out by late morning with Winter Weather Advisories expiring as well. Roads are slippery so drive cautiously. Then, a week wave of energy moves across the area tomorrow morning with scattered snow. Plus, another system will bring snow Friday night through Saturday. The temperatures will remain above normal to end the month.

Today: Morning snow followed by clouds slowly clearing out during the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s; temps slowly falling

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers early in the morning across the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Morning widespread snow and staying warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers early on

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with morning scattered snow showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

