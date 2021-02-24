Mohawk mushers ready for CopperDog 150

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Musher Jaimee High wakes up every day to feed her dogs a hot and hearty cuisine before hitting the trails.

“They are getting what we call beefy-water,” said High after serving the dogs breakfast. “It’s mainly beef with some water just for hydration.”

The meal is optimized for the sport since the dogs need something easy to keep down, but nutritious enough to keep moving.

Once the dogs are fed, High likes to let the dogs’ bellies settle for an hour before hitting the trails.

“These guys are working dogs,” said High. “They are bred to run and to pull.”

After settling their breakfast, the dogs are in full-blown mushing mode.

Although, High said that training for CopperDog begins in September.

“Just hooking them up to a four-wheeler and going for a short distance” is how the dogs begin training, said High. “Each week we just increase it and go from there.”

As much as High loves all her dogs, she needed to make a difficult decision and cut one from her CopperDog lineup to make an even ten.

“Today I’m going to hook up 11 and kind of look at everyone and see what they do,” said High. “[Then I’ll] make my final decision for CopperDog.”

Despite having to pick and choose her final lineup... High loves her whole pack.

“Our dogs come inside, our dogs sleep on the couch from time to time,” she said. “We spend a lot of time with them.”

High said she looks forward to participating in the CopperDog 150 and that it is going to be a great opportunity to get her dogs out mushing.

