Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball moves up to tenth in Division Two poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in this week’s WBCA National Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 15-1 with two games left in the GLIAC regular season.

Tech was ranked No. 19 last week and No. 23 on February 9. They have won 13 games in a row for the first time in five seasons and defeated No. 9 Grand Valley State two straight games on the road over the weekend.

Michigan Tech wraps up the week by hosting Wisconsin-Parkside Friday and Saturday. The final home game Saturday will recognize Baillie McGirk and Cassidy Trotter for Senior Day.

NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll

Rank School (Record) Total Points 1st-PlaceVotes PreviousRank

1 Lubbock Christian (13-0) 550 22 1

2 Lander (14-0) 523 2

3 Drury (14-1) 501 4

4 Hawaii Pacific (9-0) 455 7

5 Fort Hays State (18-2) 414 8

6 North Georgia (14-1) 401 13

7 Charleston, WV (13-1) 399 3

8 Valdosta State (16-2) 368 10

9 Minnesota Duluth (10-1) 349 6

10 Michigan Tech (15-1) 346 19

11 Texas A&M Commerce (10-2) 259 15

12 Daemen (9-1) 255 17

13 Carson-Newman (14-2) 251 11

14 Nebraska Kearney (17-3) 221 12

15 Central Missouri (17-3) 216 16

16 West Texas A&M (14-3) 204 5

17 Glenville State (8-1) 199 18

18 Grand Valley State (13-3) 195 9

19 Southwestern Oklahoma State (13-2) 191 20

20 Arkansas Tech (10-1) 165 14

21 Western Colorado (13-2) 162 21

22 Tuskegee (12-1) 116 NR

23 Gannon (9-1) 105 22

24 Belmont Abbey (17-2) 91 NR

25 Tusculum (15-2) 50 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Benedict (8-3); No. 24 Cedarville (17-4); No. 25 Colorado Mines (14-3).

Others receiving votes: Emporia State 31 (16-4); Colorado Mines (14-3) 24; Benedict (8-3) 21; Truman State (12-3) 14; Union, TN (14-4) 12; Walsh (14-4) 9; Cedarville (17-4) 7; Central Oklahoma (13-6) 4. Six teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 42 combined points.

