Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball moves up to tenth in Division Two poll
Sweep of Grand Valley State impresses voters
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in this week’s WBCA National Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Huskies are 15-1 with two games left in the GLIAC regular season.
Tech was ranked No. 19 last week and No. 23 on February 9. They have won 13 games in a row for the first time in five seasons and defeated No. 9 Grand Valley State two straight games on the road over the weekend.
Michigan Tech wraps up the week by hosting Wisconsin-Parkside Friday and Saturday. The final home game Saturday will recognize Baillie McGirk and Cassidy Trotter for Senior Day.
NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll
Rank School (Record) Total Points 1st-PlaceVotes PreviousRank
1 Lubbock Christian (13-0) 550 22 1
2 Lander (14-0) 523 2
3 Drury (14-1) 501 4
4 Hawaii Pacific (9-0) 455 7
5 Fort Hays State (18-2) 414 8
6 North Georgia (14-1) 401 13
7 Charleston, WV (13-1) 399 3
8 Valdosta State (16-2) 368 10
9 Minnesota Duluth (10-1) 349 6
10 Michigan Tech (15-1) 346 19
11 Texas A&M Commerce (10-2) 259 15
12 Daemen (9-1) 255 17
13 Carson-Newman (14-2) 251 11
14 Nebraska Kearney (17-3) 221 12
15 Central Missouri (17-3) 216 16
16 West Texas A&M (14-3) 204 5
17 Glenville State (8-1) 199 18
18 Grand Valley State (13-3) 195 9
19 Southwestern Oklahoma State (13-2) 191 20
20 Arkansas Tech (10-1) 165 14
21 Western Colorado (13-2) 162 21
22 Tuskegee (12-1) 116 NR
23 Gannon (9-1) 105 22
24 Belmont Abbey (17-2) 91 NR
25 Tusculum (15-2) 50 NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Benedict (8-3); No. 24 Cedarville (17-4); No. 25 Colorado Mines (14-3).
Others receiving votes: Emporia State 31 (16-4); Colorado Mines (14-3) 24; Benedict (8-3) 21; Truman State (12-3) 14; Union, TN (14-4) 12; Walsh (14-4) 9; Cedarville (17-4) 7; Central Oklahoma (13-6) 4. Six teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 42 combined points.
