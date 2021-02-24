Menominee’s Abundant Life Mission in need of financial assistance

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year, Menominee’s Abundant Life Mission was eligible for an Emergency Shelter Program (ESP) grant due to the shelter’s low-barrier status, meaning it takes in just about anyone.

Pastor David Pennell and his staff even worked with the state to make sure everyone was trained and that the shelter had what it needed to get the money. However, Pennell says they did not receive the grant after all.

“Once we did all of this, we found out that the grant wasn’t going to be administered in 2020. So, we lost a lot of funding,” Pennell said.

The shelter has been housing homeless men, women, families, and vets in the Menominee area for the last five years. Pennell, a veteran himself, says aid from across the U.P. is much needed.

“I was in the Marine Corps, for seven years, and we were taught to care of our own,” he stated. “The U.P. needs to take care of their own, and I just pray that they help us out.”

Despite not getting last year’s grant, Pennell says the shelter had received some assistance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“When the pandemic first started, we got one month,” he said. “And then, they have just recently opened [the grant] up again until the end of this fiscal year.”

Pennell is hopeful Abundant Life Mission earns this year’s ESP grant. But, if the shelter does not get it, he fears the worst possible outcome.

“The shelter will probably close,” he explained. “Because we just don’t get enough donations to be able to withstand.”

Pennell also hopes to receive additional grant money to hire more people to help with the shelter. He urges anyone in the area who can to donate before time runs out on Abundant Life Mission.

Learn more about the mission on its Facebook page and website. The website offers the ability to donate online with credit or debit card. The Abundant Life Mission is located on 10th Avenue in Menominee.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.