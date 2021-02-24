Meijer State Games of Michigan adding Marquette Winter Games location in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan (MSGOM) in partnership with the Great Lakes Sports Commission announced Marquette as the host city for an additional Winter Games next February 2022.

Officially one year out from the newly added Games, Travel Marquette has signed on as the host organization to ensure a successful launch into the new market.

“We are thrilled to host the February 2022 Meijer State Games of Michigan – Winter Games and be part of such an incredible sporting tradition within our state,” shared Susan Estler, executive director of Travel Marquette. “The Upper Peninsula’s landscape has long been celebrated for its diverse offering of outdoor adventure, and we look forward to safely welcoming athletes from across the state to share in this uniquely Michigan experience.”

The Winter Games event in Marquette will include an Opening Ceremony, kicking off a weekend that will showcase at least eight winter sports. Marquette’s prime location on the Upper Peninsula will allow this edition of the games to feature a more traditional winter sports lineup than seen in recent years.

The sports line-up and sports organizations in Marquette are as follows:

Cross Country Skiing | Ishpeming Ski Club

Curling | Marquette Curling Club

Figure Skating | Marquette Figure Skating Club

Luge (Natural) | Upper Peninsula Luge Club

Hockey | Marquette Junior Hockey

Ski / Snowboard | Marquette Mountain

Ski Jumping | Suicide Hill Ski Bowl

*Sports lineup and sports organizations subject to change.

“We always enjoy partnering with different communities across the state, and Marquette was the perfect choice for our upcoming Winter Games. We are excited to showcase the very best of Michigan’s classic winter sports and highlight why the Upper Peninsula is famed for its outdoor adventure,” shares Eric Engelbarts II, executive director of Meijer State Games of Michigan.

In addition to the Marquette location, the Meijer State Games of Michigan will continue to operate the established Winter Games in Greater Grand Rapids. The Winter Games sports line-up in the Grand Rapids area consists of archery, basketball, bowling, cross-county skiing (freestyle and nordic), darts, disc golf, fatbike, fencing, karate, ninja, shooting sports (pistol), swimming (postal meet) and wrestling.

For more information on the Meijer State Games of Michigan and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Eric Engelbarts, Meijer State Games of Michigan Executive Director at eengelbarts@stategamesofmichigan.com or visit www.StateGamesofMichigan.com.

About the Meijer State Games of Michigan: The Meijer State Games of Michigan (MSGOM) is a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes athletes, regardless of age or ability level and embodies the values of participation, sportsmanship, and healthy living among Michigan residents. Since 2010, MSGOM has hosted more than 65,000+ athletes and contributed more than $25 million in estimated economic impact to cities throughout Michigan. For more information, visit www.StateGamesofMichigan.com

About the Michigan Sports Alliance: The Michigan Sports Alliance (MISA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2016 to run events and programs that encourage Michigan residents of all ages and abilities to live active and healthy lives. MiSA was created to be the operator of the Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter and Summer Games every year. For more information, visit www.MichiganSportsAlliance.org

About Travel Marquette: On the shores of Lake Superior, Marquette, Michigan is a community where nature’s assets are on display through scenic vistas, rugged trails and rushing waterfalls. Marquette’s historic downtown pays homage to the rich mineral deposits, dense forests, and maritime markers that have helped to shape its story. From unique dining experiences, award-winning craft breweries and a thriving art scene, Marquette embraces a culture anchored in artisanship and ingenuity. For more information, visit travelmarquette.com or call 906-228-7749.

