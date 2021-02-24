Advertisement

Marquette Police: Be aware of possible phone, internet scams

Never give personal information, such as a social security number or bank account numbers, out to people who solicit you.
Marquette Police Department is reminding the public to be cautious of potential phone and...
Marquette Police Department is reminding the public to be cautious of potential phone and internet scams.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department and other local police agencies have seen an increase in telephone and internet scams.

Never give personal information, such as a social security number or bank account numbers, out to people who solicit you.

Over the past few years, scammers have become more sophisticated in their means and approach, the MPD says. Scammers have computer programs to mimic (also known as spoofing) local phone numbers, including your local police agency. Scammers obtain local officials names to appear legitimate.

As a reminder, law enforcement will not request cash through the mail. They also not request payment in iTunes cards, gift cards or other similar means.

If you suspect a call or computer program is a scam, do not provide any information or answer any questions. If it’s a call, simply hang up.

Either way, it is always a good idea to contact your local police agency if you wish to report a scam or possible scam.

