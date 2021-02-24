Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his sister

LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan teen is in custody after a shooting incident in Chippewa County.

On Tuesday at around 8 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie post were dispatched to a home in Luce County’s Lakefield Township for a shooting involving a ten year old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s 14-year-old brother shot her. He was located at the home and arrested. The suspect was arraigned on one count of open murder in the 92nd District Court and is being held at the Sault Tribal Juvenile Detention facility. Due to the ages of the victim and suspect, no names will be released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.