Advertisement

Lowe’s 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that...
The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.(Source: Lowe's)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.

Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer soared nearly 29%.

The strong showing followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%.

Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
16-year-old boy dies from injuries after snowmobile crash Saturday evening
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room

Latest News

Study: Periodontitis is linked to COVID-19 complications
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus
Marquette Police Department is reminding the public to be cautious of potential phone and...
Marquette Police: Be aware of possible phone, internet scams
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery