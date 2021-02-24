Advertisement

Lake Carriers’ Association: Strong end to 2020 shipping season

The LS&I Dock in Marquette's Upper Harbor is seen after the 2020 shipping season ended.
The LS&I Dock in Marquette's Upper Harbor is seen after the 2020 shipping season ended.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The iron ore dock in Marquette’s Upper Harbor ended the 2020 shipping season with solid numbers.

According to the Lake Carriers’ Association, iron ore shipments at the Lake Superior & Ishpeming Railroad Dock during the mild month of January totaled 420,526 net tons - a 69% increase compared to a year ago. The five-year average for this dock is 248,871 net tons in January.

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2.6 million tons in January, an increase of 43.5% compared to a year ago. Loadings also topped the month’s five-year average by 31.7 percent.

The shipping season on Lake Superior ended Jan. 15 when the locks in Sault Ste. Marie closed for routine seasonal maintenance.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

