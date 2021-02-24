Jean Kay’s found success by changing operations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a small donut shop in Iron Mountain now makes up to 600 pasties a day.

It took many years and an open mind to build the business known today as Jean Kay’s Pasty and Sub Shop in Marquette.

The shop found its success through experimentation and willingness to change its operations.

Although the business has faced its share of obstacles, owner Brian Harsch celebrates moments that can’t be planned for.

“If you take yourself so seriously you don’t enjoy the accidents. So I enjoy the accidents. That’s kind of what moves a business, one thing doesn’t work so you try another thing. And that’s what we’ve done for the last 45 years.” reveals Harsch.

Jean Kay’s offers takeout seven days a week.

The shop is located on Presque Isle Ave. in Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.