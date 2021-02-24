Iron County Medical Care Facility residents, staff get second COVID-19 vaccine

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -The majority of Iron County Medical Care Facility residents and staff are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Walgreens was on site to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the facility, more than 90% of the residents have had either one or two shots. About 60% of staff have been fully vaccinated as well.

“We can start visitation now, socially distanced visitation, but We can let people into the facility. We are also starting admissions again, so, we’re starting group activities, socially distanced. We’re opening up a little bit and it’s making a huge different to the residents,” said Craig Jestila, the ICMCF administrator.

The facility had a few COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic but is now completely COVID free.

