Gov. Whitmer testifies during U.S. Senate Hearing, focuses on electric transportation in Michigan

By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WLUC) - The U.S. Senate Hearing that held this morning addressed ways to improve transportation throughout the country.

According to Governor Whitmer, who testified at the hearing, focusing on electric transportation will help Michigan remain a leader in the auto industry.

She says electrification will continue to create jobs, and help the state build a furthering legacy.

“Michigan has earned several names or expressions over the years,” says Governor Whitmer. “We’re the state that put the world on wheels, the birth-place of Motown, the arsenal of democracy during World War II. In the next century, Michigan is going to be the arsenal of ideas and innovation.”

She says the health of the economy is directly linked to the health of the people and the planet.

