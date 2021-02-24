Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer teased the lifting of restrictions in a matter of days.

The governor did not say which industry would see additional reopenings. However, current restrictions on restaurants, including a 25 percent capacity limit and 10 p.m. curfew, are set to expire on March 29.

“We are expecting to make more announcements on additional re-engagments in the coming days,” said Whitmer. “Our case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.”

