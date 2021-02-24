Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’

The governor did not say which industry would see additional reopenings.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
By Nick Friend
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer teased the lifting of restrictions in a matter of days.

The governor did not say which industry would see additional reopenings. However, current restrictions on restaurants, including a 25 percent capacity limit and 10 p.m. curfew, are set to expire on March 29.

“We are expecting to make more announcements on additional re-engagments in the coming days,” said Whitmer. “Our case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.”

You can rewatch today’s here. We will add additional information to this story shortly.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

