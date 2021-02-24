Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Basketball suffers loss in first home contest

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-6) never stopped hustling in a 108-72 loss to Lakeland (7-5), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Finlandia came out quick.  Freshman Jamhad Hines hit a bucket to put the Lions up 7-4 at the 17:39 mark.  Lakeland came back with 15 straight points to lead 19-7 with 13:36 left.The Muskies pushed the lead to 14 at the 10:39 mark.  Following a free throw, Hines hit two buckets to make it 26-17 with 8:03 left.  Lakeland scored eight straight points to effectively end the game.For Finlandia, freshman

Noah Prestia had 12 points and Hines finished with 10 points.  Freshman Rae’quan Funches had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.For Lakeland Cam Jaeger had 22 points and Trenton Nickel scored 20.Finlandia hits the road, Wednesday, Feb. 24 taking on Bay College.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

